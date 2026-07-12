KCK Offers Condolences on the Passing of Peace Mother Bahar Bilge

According to KurdPress, the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK) paid tribute to Bahar Bilge, stating: "We remember our Mother Bahar with respect, gratitude, and love. As the children of such a mother, we pledge once again to realize her aspirations through resistance and determination."

Bahar Bilge, who used to describe herself by saying, "I am the mother of the Leader and of Kurdistan," passed away on July 10. Her husband, two sons, and two grandchildren had previously lost their lives during the Kurdish struggle for freedom.

The KCK Executive Council issued a message on the passing of Bahar Bilge, stating that despite her advanced age, she persisted in her struggle and never wavered for a moment in pursuing the path she regarded as her people's righteous cause.

The message reads: "Mother Bahar was deeply aware that she belonged to a people whose very existence was denied and who had no choice but to struggle to reclaim their identity. She lived her entire life with this conviction and never shied away from paying any price along this path."

Noting the death of Bahar Bilge’s husband in 1994, the KCK added that even this tragedy did not cause her to retreat from her path. As a woman devoted to her homeland, culture, and language, she passed this way of life on to her two sons and subsequently to her two grandsons, witnessing their deaths as well in the pursuit of that same cause.

The message further states that, driven by her commitment to the cause of freedom, Bahar Bilge faced repeated pressure, torture, and oppression throughout her life; yet, despite these hardships, she fulfilled her responsibilities as a mother of Kurdistan and remained an active participant in the struggle, even in her advanced years.

According to the KCK, Bahar Bilge played an active role ranging from popular uprisings to various stages of the freedom struggle, and in recent years, she worked tirelessly within the "Mothers for Peace" initiative. She remained at the forefront of these activities until her very last breath, never wavering or making excuses.

The KCK message reads: "Mother Bahar was a mother to all the children of Kurdistan and to freedom fighters alike. She became one with the freedom struggle and emerged as a symbol of that very cause." The message continues by stating that Bahar Bilge spent her entire life in the struggle and unhesitatingly embraced the cause of "peace and a democratic society." According to the KCK, driven by her loyalty to the leadership and the fallen, she worked tirelessly to ensure the permanence of democratic peace and to safeguard the existence and achievements of the Kurdish people.

The KCK added: "Despite her illnesses and physical frailty, Mother Bahar continued the struggle until her very last breath, ultimately losing her life in this pursuit."

The message concludes: "We are proud to be the children of such a mother. We extend our condolences first and foremost to her patriotic and cherished family, to her fellow members of the 'Mothers for Peace' movement, to our people, and to all women. We remember Mother Bahar with respect, gratitude, and love, and we pledge once again to realize her aspirations through resistance and determination."