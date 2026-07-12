Turkey Has Linked the Kurdish Issue to Developments in Syrian Kurdistan

According to KurdPress, Sinan Çiftyürek, the DEM Party MP for Van, stated that the Turkish government has aligned its approach to the Kurdish issue with regional developments and has, for this reason, postponed the legislative process related to this matter.

Speaking to Mesopotamia Agency reporter Bilal Babat and referring to the launch of the "peace and democratic society" process following Abdullah Öcalan's call on February 27, Çiftyürek stated that the Kurdish freedom movement (the new name for the PKK) has already taken numerous practical steps; the government and the ruling authority are now expected to help advance this process by enacting necessary laws and taking concrete measures.

Noting that the government initiated this process, Çiftyürek remarked, "The question arises as to why the government and Devlet Bahçeli raised the issue of a resolution and sought dialogue with Abdullah Öcalan; the reason is that they are facing new threats." He argued that the government's policies regarding the Kurds have consistently been shaped by short-term circumstances and regional developments.

Referring to the NATO meeting in Ankara, a representative of the DEM Party claimed: "NATO has envisaged a new mission for Turkey. Under this mission, given the climate crisis and the potential migration of approximately 200 million people from Africa, Turkey is set to become a bulwark against this wave of migration and assume the role of NATO’s vanguard."

The representative alleged that, in exchange for this role, the Turkish government expects its Western allies to refrain from pressuring Ankara regarding democracy and the resolution of the Kurdish issue.

Çiftyürek further claimed that the government has made the drafting of a "framework law" concerning the resolution process conditional upon two factors: first, developments in Syrian Kurdistan, and second, witnessing the actual disarmament of the PKK. According to him, the government has postponed the enactment of these laws in order to assess regional developments.

A representative of the DEM Party stated that the government has never viewed the Kurdish issue as a matter requiring a resolution, noting that their primary expectation is the elimination of the issue's current consequences.

He called for the release of Abdullah Öcalan and the prisoners involved in the Kobani case, an end to the appointment of government administrators to municipalities, the reinstatement of dismissed mayors, and the recognition of the political and social rights of the forces based in the mountains.

Çiftyürek emphasized that the government is proceeding cautiously even regarding these demands, having turned them into a subject for electoral bargaining.

In conclusion, he stated: "From 1921 and the events surrounding forced relocations to the present day, security-based policies have neither resolved nor ended the issue; instead, they have exacerbated it. An issue that has remained unresolved for two centuries under policies of denial and negation will not be settled by continuing those same policies."

The representative from Van also emphasized that the Kurds' primary demand is the recognition of their identity and political status, adding that Kurdish political parties and movements must adopt a unified stance to steer the government toward peace and democratic solutions.