MIT reports transfer of senior ISIS member from Syria to Turkey

According to Kurdistan Press, Turkish security sources announced on Monday that the country's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has arrested and transferred to Turkey a senior ISIS member, Talib Guler, known by the alias "Abdulsalam Turki", in an operation in Syria.

According to the report, Talib Guler is the brother of Qasim Guler, another senior ISIS figure, and was active in the group's network in Turkey, known as "Maktab Al-Faruq". His name was on the list of people wanted by the Turkish Interior Ministry.Qasim Guler was also arrested and transferred to this country in 2021 in an operation by the Turkish intelligence agency.

According to security sources, Talib Guler entered the country illegally in January 2014, at the height of the Syrian civil war, and coordinated ISIS activities with his brother. After Qasim Guler's arrest, Turkish intelligence forces began an operation to identify and track Talib Guler and monitored his movements.

The sources added that after being transferred to Turkey, Guler cooperated with security authorities and provided information about his tendency towards extremism, how he entered Syria, joined ISIS, and his activities in the group.

Last month, the Turkish intelligence agency also arrested Ahmet Kazanci, another senior ISIS member, while trying to infiltrate Turkish territory.Turkish officials insist that ISIS remains a threat to the country’s security. Since the collapse of the so-called ISIS “caliphate” in 2019, a number of its members and supporters have settled in Turkey and continued to recruit, finance and provide logistical support through a network known as ISIS-K (ISIS-K).

Turkey, which designated ISIS as a terrorist group in 2013, has carried out hundreds of security operations against the group in recent years, arresting hundreds of suspects. Officials say these operations have prevented several planned attacks, including attacks on religious sites, and assets linked to the financing of terrorist groups have been frozen as part of UN sanctions