"Peace and Democratic Society" Process on the Agenda of the Turkish Cabinet Meeting

According to Kurdistan Press, the Turkish Cabinet will meet today under the chairmanship of Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

This is the first cabinet meeting after the NATO summit, and it is expected that the results of this summit and the decisions taken there will be the main focus of the cabinet members' discussions.According to reports, the meeting will discuss Turkey-US relations, the latest developments related to the CAATSA sanctions and the F-35 fighter jet case, recent developments in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the latest economic situation in the country.

Another important topic of the meeting is the “Peace and Democratic Society” process. The cabinet members are expected to discuss the steps ahead to continue this process and the government’s possible actions in this regard.