Islamabad understanding has entered a crisis

According to Kurdpress, Esmail Bagaei, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, explained the latest regional and international developments in relation to Iran in a press conference with domestic and foreign media on Monday.

Stating that last week was an important week for Iran and the region, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said, praising the magnificent presence of the people in the farewell and funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of the revolution: The world witnessed the greatness of the Iranian nation in these days.He pointed out the magnificent presence of the Iraqi people in the funeral ceremonies of the martyred revolutionary leader in the cities of Najaf and Karbala and celebrated this presence, stating: "Tir 17 was a day of brotherhood and sympathy between the two nations of Iran and Iraq, and the atmosphere of Iran and the region was fragrant with this ceremony. The enemies tried to extinguish the light, but in the farewell and funeral ceremonies of the martyred revolutionary leader, we witnessed the roaring of light from the hearts of millions of people."

In response to a question regarding the people's demand for the blood of the martyred revolutionary leader and revenge against the perpetrators of his martyrdom and other Iranian citizens who were martyred in the two recent imposed wars, and the role of the Foreign Ministry in pursuing this demand, the spokesman said: "Pursuing justice in connection with the heinous crimes that have been committed is a principle that is not subject to time. Countering impunity and the immunity of criminals is an accepted principle in international law.Emphasizing the pursuit of justice and revenge in connection with the martyrdom of the revolutionary leader and each and every Iranian who was martyred during this war, Beqaei stated: This is a serious principle and a public demand. The sovereignty and government have a clear duty in this regard, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also part of this process. We will use all our legal and international tools and opportunities at the international level to document these crimes and pursue the implementation of justice.

He emphasized: We also have important things to do at the domestic level. The judiciary, as the one responsible for pursuing justice, is pursuing its responsibility seriously, and filing lawsuits by each and every loved one who was martyred, injured, or whose assets were damaged during these two imposed wars is an essential part of this process for the implementation of justice.Islamabad Understanding Enters Crisis

In response to a question about the future of the Islamabad Understanding in light of recent US actions, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran said: There is no doubt that this issue has entered a crisis, but the Islamic Republic of Iran has never been proactive in violating its commitments and has entered into negotiations with seriousness and obsessiveness, taking into account Iran's interests and interests, and once an understanding was reached, it has acted with good faith and seriousness in fulfilling its commitments.

He added: The party that has consistently committed violations within the framework of this understanding is the United States.

The spokesperson for the Iranian negotiating team noted: The Americans were so impatient in their breach of the agreement that they did not allow even the one-month period specified in paragraph 5 of the memorandum of understanding regarding Iran's commitments in the Strait of Hormuz to be fulfilled, and they began to quibble from the very first days.The Americans mutilated various parts of the 14-point memorandum of understanding. We said from the beginning that we would follow the policy of commitment for commitment and we showed this in practice. Wherever the other party violated its commitments, we did not implement our commitments. No one can accuse Iran of violating the promise.

He emphasized: Our duties and those of the other party are clear, and it can be clearly proven that the other party has violated the clauses of the agreement under various pretexts. In the future, as long as the other party violates its commitments, Iran will also refuse to implement its commitments.