Government's Regret Bill Has Already Failed

According to KurdPress, Khabat Anduk, a member of the Executive Council of the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), criticized what he called "Turkey's incorrect reading of the regional conditions" and emphasized that the Turkish government has not yet taken the necessary steps to advance the peace process after the actions taken by the Kurdish movement, and that the continuation of this situation could face serious challenges for the process.In an interview with Havar News Agency on the occasion of the first anniversary of the “Peace and Democratic Society Group” weapon burning ceremony held on July 11, 2025, following the call of Abdullah Öcalan, Khabat Anduk emphasized that the current process will not proceed with unilateral measures alone and requires negotiations, countermeasures, legal guarantees and the provision of conditions for Abdullah Öcalan to operate freely.

Referring to the weapon burning ceremony, Anduk said that this action showed that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is serious and determined in implementing its “change and transformation” strategy. He added that this action has eliminated many of the excuses of the Turkish government regarding the resolution of the Kurdish issue. He said: “After the July 11 ceremony, a commission was formed in the Turkish parliament, in which, except for one or two parties with extreme nationalist tendencies, other parties were present and presented their views.In the end, a report was prepared and three people went to Imrali to meet Abdullah Öcalan; but since then, the Turkish government has not taken any other practical action.”

Turkey is analyzing the situation in the region incorrectly

The KCK Executive Council member, referring to the Turkish government’s approach, said: “At the beginning of this process, it was said that this project was started in coordination with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Bahçeli government and as a government project. It seems that the Turkish government at that time assessed the situation in the region as a threat to itself and took steps accordingly, which Abdullah Öcalan responded to.”

He added: “But now it seems that the Turkish government no longer has the same assessment of the situation and thinks that the current developments are no longer a threat to this country as they were in the past. If there is such an understanding, it means a wrong reading of the situation.»

Anduk also claimed that the Middle East developments are continuing and that projects related to the expansion of Israeli influence in the region have not stopped. He said: “The geopolitical conditions of 2024 have not yet ended and the grounds for what we call World War III are still in place.”

Turkey has let the bird go with one wing in the current situation

The KCK Executive Council member warned that the longer the current process continues, the more widespread the threats that the Turkish government is concerned about will become.

He stressed that the only way to resolve the issue is through negotiations and mutual steps by both sides, and referring to the recent statements of Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), he said: “Turkey has let the bird go with one wing in the current situation,” a statement that he believes indicates the inadequacy of the government’s actions in this process.Unilateral approaches are bringing the process to a standstill

In another part of his speech on the discussions surrounding the "Framework Law", Anduk said that no official text in this regard has been submitted to the KCK so far. He added: "If what is being said in the media is true and a law similar to the "Regret Law" is to be the basis of this process, such a plan will have no meaning and will fail before it is implemented."

Emphasizing that unilateral approaches can easily destroy the process, he said: "We have fulfilled our responsibilities, but the Turkish government has not yet fulfilled its duties."

Finally, Anduk pointed out the increasing distrust of Ankara's policies among the Kurds and democratic forces in the region and called on public opinion to create social pressure on the Turkish government to pave the way for the process to move forward.