358 kilograms of gold handed over to Iraqi anti-corruption committee

According to KurdPress, the Office of Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, issued a statement announcing that within the framework of the continuous cooperation and coordination between Ali Zaidi, the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Iraq, and Masrour Barzani, as well as the relevant institutions of the two governments, the Prime Minister of the region has ordered the Ministry of Interior and the agencies affiliated with the Regional Security Council to continue the process of combating corruption and prosecuting individuals accused of corruption in cooperation with federal institutions.The statement said that in recent months, the result of this cooperation has been the adoption of legal measures against individuals accused of corruption, the arrest of a number of them, and the return of large amounts of money, gold, real estate, and other assets to the public treasury.

According to the statement, in the most recent action, the relevant institutions of the Kurdistan Regional Government have handed over 358 kilograms of seized gold to the Cleansing Committee of the Iraqi federal government.

The Office of the Prime Minister of the Region emphasized that the Kurdistan Regional Government will continue to cooperate and coordinate with the federal government to fight corruption, prevent the waste of public funds, and strengthen transparency and the rule of law.