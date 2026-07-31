500,000 corruption cases closed with parliamentary approval

According to KurdPress, Dr. Ahmad Anwar, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Cleansing Committee, announced that, based on a law approved by the Kurdistan Parliament, 500,000 corruption cases have been closed.

According to him, these cases included cases related to the illegal encroachment and seizure of agricultural land and public property.He made these remarks at a time when, according to some legal scholars, when corruption reaches this level of prevalence, the political system is moving beyond a corrupt structure and towards a “kleptocracy” or “rule of thieves,” a concept that refers to governance based on organized corruption and the misuse of public resources.