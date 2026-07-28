Özgür Özel should not be the target of political settlements

According to KurdPress, Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, commented on the recent developments in the Republican People's Party, the return of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to the leadership of the party based on the court's "absolute nullity" ruling, and the establishment of a new party by Özgür Özel and 91 resigned CHP deputies.Bağçeli said that it was his most natural right to express the injustices he believes have been done to him, to seek legal remedies and to express his views on the future of the party he has led for years. He added, "We do not want Özgür Özel to be offended, his political personality to be damaged in the midst of daily debates or to be the target of the ongoing scores between the CHP and the New Party."

Bahçeli continued by saying that Turkish politics has been shaped by the historical tradition of the state, the achievements of constitutionalism, the establishment of the republic and the transition to a multi-party system, and despite experiencing tense and controversial periods, it is an inseparable part of the country's social life.

He added that the government of the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish nation are beyond political parties and no intra-party struggle, competition for position or personal resentment can be considered more important than the common future of the country.

Bahçeli stressed that Turkish democracy has never been a colorless and soulless arena where all parties repeat the same words. According to him, in a democratic system, different views compete with each other in front of the people, but when it comes to the survival of the state and the unity of society, a common will must be formed.

He warned that turning political differences into a pretext for conflict, elevating differences to the level of hostility, mixing competition with revenge, and turning intra-party disputes into social tension will damage the credibility of Turkish politics.

Defending Kilicdaroglu's right to pursue his protests in court, the MHP leader said: "It is Mr. Kemal Kilicdaroglu's most natural right to express the injustices he believes have been done to him, to use legal means and to express his views on the future of the party he has led for many years."

Bahçeli added that Kilicdaroglu is a politician who has been responsible for Turkish politics for many years and has gained the democratic support of millions of citizens; therefore, it is not right for the assessments about him to turn into a campaign to insult, humiliate and destroy his reputation.

Bahçeli continued by referring to Özgür Özel's political activity in the CHP and then the establishment of the New Party, saying that his political efforts, his position as the leader of the new party, the trust of his 91 deputies and the possible support of a part of the voters are an obvious fact.

He said: "We do not want Mr. Özel to be upset, his political personality to be damaged in the daily debates or to become the target of the ongoing settling of scores between the CHP and the New Party. Just as Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu's rights were respected in terms of law, Mr. Özel's experience and position should also be treated with respect. Turkish politics cannot superficially recognize the rights of one person while neglecting the rights of another."

The MHP leader said the differences between the CHP and the New Party should not become the most important issue of the day in Turkey. He called on Kilicdaroglu, Ozil and all parties to act with common sense, maintain mutual respect and keep the political struggle away from personal scores.

Bahçeli added that the Nationalist Movement Party considers attempts to exploit the internal differences of other political movements, hoping to split parties and exploiting the weaknesses of others to gain power incompatible with its more than half-century-old political ethos.

He added that while preserving the CHP's institutional identity, Kılıçdaroğlu's political and legal rights could be respected, and Özel's leadership of the newly established party and his political struggle could be respected.

Bahçeli concluded by saying: "We must not forget that positions are temporary and people are mortal; what remains is the Turkish Republic and its only guardian force is the great Turkish nation."