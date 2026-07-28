28 July 2026 - 14:47

Regional Prosecutor's Office:

The closure of the Court of Appeal is more worrisome than the state of the parliament

The closure of the Court of Appeal is more worrisome than the state of the parliament

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - The Kurdistan Region Attorney General's Office, expressing concern about the continuation of the political and legal deadlock in the region, announced that the suspension of the Court of Appeal's activities is more worrisome than the state of the parliament, and called on all parties and parliamentary factions to take action as soon as possible to convene a session of the parliament and form the tenth cabinet of the regional government.

According to KurdPress, the Kurdistan Region Attorney General's Office issued a statement announcing that the region's continued activities without an active parliament and the delay in forming the tenth cabinet have caused widespread damage in various areas and have caused deep legal problems in most of the region's legal institutions and constitution.The statement emphasized that the closure of the Kurdistan Regional Court of Appeals is even more worrisome than the current situation in the parliament.

The Attorney General's Office also called for keeping the judiciary away from party competition and political disputes, and emphasized maintaining the independence and impartiality of the judiciary. The institution also called on the Court of Appeals to resume its normal activities as soon as possible to provide services to citizens and protect their rights.

The statement continued by calling on all political parties, especially the victorious factions of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, to fulfill their historic responsibility and accelerate efforts to hold a parliamentary session and form the tenth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government.The Attorney General's Office concluded by emphasizing that until the formation of the tenth parliament and cabinet, the continuation of the activities of the ninth cabinet of the regional government is a legal and constitutional necessity for administering citizen affairs, providing public services, and maintaining security and stability in the Kurdistan Region.

News ID 161492

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