Al-Zaidi to travel to Saudi Arabia; disarmament of armed groups at the forefront of Riyadh talks

According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi media sources announced that Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi will travel to Saudi Arabia at the end of this week at the head of a government delegation.

According to informed sources, Al-Zaidi will arrive in Riyadh on Thursday, July 30, to discuss several political and security cases.According to a joint statement by the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan that was released a few days ago, Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its support for the Iraqi government on several issues during this visit, especially the government's monopoly on weapons and the disarmament of armed groups.

Al-Zaidi is also expected to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to assure him that the Iraqi government will not allow its territory to be used to carry out attacks against Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

Al-Zaidi's trip to Saudi Arabia was announced today, July 28, as the Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Ankara on an official visit at the invitation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.