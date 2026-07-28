Barzani's request to Baghdad to deploy a defense system in the Kurdistan Region

According to KurdPress, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, referring to the recent drone attacks, asked the Iraqi federal government to issue a permit to deploy a defense system in the Kurdistan Region.

He said: "We have asked the federal government to provide the basis for the deployment of an air defense system for the Kurdistan Region, to the extent possible.»

Barzani also stated that some of the drones that targeted Erbil in recent days had taken off from the city of Mosul, and emphasized that the federal government is responsible for preventing the origin of these attacks and security threats against the Kurdistan Region.

The Prime Minister of the region continued by stating that the Kurdistan Region has never been part of the regional crises and has always supported peaceful solutions, and said that Erbil is ready to take any action that is in line with the interests of the citizens of the region.

Barzani also announced his government's support for the programs of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in the fields of reforms, fighting corruption, and improving the economy, adding that political and security coordination between Erbil and Baghdad is at a desirable level and he hopes that these relations will be further strengthened.Emphasizing the need to resume the activities of the parliament and form a new regional government, he called for greater cooperation and convergence among political parties, and said that forming a government that reflects the will of the people of Kurdistan is in the interests of the citizens.

In another part of his speech, Barzani considered the reduction in gas production by the Dana Gas Company to be due to security considerations, and said that this issue has caused a decrease in electricity production, but expressed hope that the electricity and gas problems would be resolved in the coming days.

He also considered the increase in fuel prices to be partly due to regional tensions and the increase in global oil prices, and announced that he had instructed the Ministry of Natural Resources to review the price of gasoline.

Finally, the Prime Minister of the region criticized Baghdad's allocation of oil extraction costs and called for justice in securing the Kurdistan Region's rights and share of oil resources and needed products.