30 July 2026 - 14:42

Kurdistan Region Demands to Receive Its Share of Iraq's Domestic Oil

Kurdistan Region Demands to Receive Its Share of Iraq's Domestic Oil

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service- Emphasizing the region's legal right to receive its share of oil allocated for Iraq's domestic consumption, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region ordered the Ministries of Finance, Economy and Planning to prepare the region's demands in the 2027 federal budget in an integrated manner.

According to KurdPress, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, emphasized at a meeting of the regional cabinet of ministers the region's legal right to receive its share of oil allocated for Iraq's domestic consumption based on population.

He said that in this meeting, the constitutional right of the Kurdistan Region to receive its share of oil allocated for Iraq's domestic consumption in proportion to the population was once again emphasized.Barzani also announced that he has tasked the Ministries of Finance, Economy, and Planning to prepare and finalize, in coordination with all ministries and government institutions, a unified vision of the regional government and a list of demands related to the Iraqi federal budget for 2027.

News ID 161507

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