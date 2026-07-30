Istanbul Mayor Üsküdar and Five Other CHP Members Arrested

According to KurdPress, security forces carried out an operation against the Üsküdar municipality this morning as part of an investigation by the Anatolian Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office, during which Sinem Dedetaş, the mayor of the district from the Republican People's Party (CHP), and five others were arrested.The prosecutor's office announced that the investigation was launched after receiving reports of irregularities in the process of issuing construction permits and occupancy permits, statements from complainants and testimonies from suspects who used the "effective remorse" provisions.

According to the prosecutor's office announcement, the arrested individuals include Sinem Dedetas, the mayor of Üsküdar, the deputy mayor with the initials "F.D.", the mayor's advisor "A.M.", the director of the special municipal office "A.K.", the CEO of Kent Company "N.A.", and an employee of a related unit.

Allegedly directing the permitting process via encrypted messenger

The prosecution alleged that some employees of the Kent company, who did not have the legal authority to issue building permits, had formed a network to coordinate matters via an encrypted communication program.

The announcement states that these individuals prepared tables containing color-coding of land based on blocks and plots, directed the municipality employees and coordinated the process of issuing building permits.

Contracts worth more than one billion liras

The prosecution also claimed that several contracts under the title of “consulting services” were signed between the Kent company and the contractors, worth a total of one billion and 78 million and 870 thousand and 833 liras.According to the prosecutor's announcement, data from the Turkish Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and other available documents show that 361 million 392 thousand 264 liras have been received within the framework of these contracts so far.

Allegation of coercion of contractors and payment of bribes

The prosecution claimed that contractors were forced to sign contracts with Kent Company in order to receive construction permits. It has also been alleged that bribes were received in exchange for issuing some illegal residence permits and that part of the payments was delivered in several stages to the mayor's advisor with the initials "A.M."

According to the prosecution's announcement, these claims were made based on telephone communication records, data from telecommunication stations and statements by the suspects. Judicial investigations into the arrested individuals and the charges against them are still ongoing.

Previous operations against Kent Company

This is not the first operation in the context of the case involving Kent Company, a company affiliated with the Oskudar Municipality.On April 11, an operation was carried out against the company, and arrest warrants were issued for nine people, including Filiz Doğuçi, the deputy mayor of Özkudar, and Nazim Ağ Qoyunlu, the CEO of Kent.

Also, on May 18, the judicial authorities issued arrest warrants for seven other people in the ongoing investigation.