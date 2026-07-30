 CHP mayors and local administrators resign en masse in Artvin

According to Kurdistan Press, six mayors from the Republican People's Party (CHP), including Bilgehan Erdem, the mayor of Artvin, along with members of the party's organization in eight districts and different regions of the province, resigned from their CHP membership.

Artvin Mayor Bilgehan Erdem, Borçka Mayor Ercan Orhan, Hopa Mayor Utku Ceyhan, Kemalpaşa Mayor Erhan Yılmaz, Yusuf Ali Mayor Barış Demircı and Morgul Mayor Mehmet Yıldırım announced their decision in a written and joint statement.The statement said that the mayors, heads of the county organizations, members of the municipal and provincial councils, as well as members of the CHP women's and youth branches throughout Artvin, have joined the New Party and will continue their political activities and struggles under the umbrella of this party from now on.

Also, after the CHP county consultative meetings were held in Artvin province, the directors of the party's organizations in the counties of Borçka, Kemalpaşa, Hopa, Şavşat, Ardanuc, Yusuf Ali, Arhöy and Mörgül, along with members of the women's and youth branches, announced their withdrawal from the Republican People's Party.