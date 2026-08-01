US urges citizens to prepare to leave Iraq and the region

According to Kurdistan Press, the US Embassy in Baghdad and the US Consulate in Erbil issued a security alert warning of the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East.

The alert states that with the escalation of tensions in the region, the security situation remains unstable and there is a possibility of unforeseen developments.US missions urged US citizens in Iraq and other countries in the region to be aware of the possibility of flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and disruptions to air travel.

The warning also noted that some airlines have postponed the resumption of flights and others have canceled a number of routes.

The US Embassy in Baghdad and the consulate in Erbil urged US citizens to plan to leave Iraq and the region if possible or to be prepared to leave quickly if the situation worsens.