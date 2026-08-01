Baghdad will not enter the war and is not part of any of the conflicting parties

According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi government spokesman Haider Abboudi stated in an interview with the official Iraqi news agency: Iraq is at the heart of the geography of war and relies on the principle of maintaining balance in its foreign policy.We ask Saudi Arabia to provide us with information and documentation related to this issue so that we can investigate it.

He added: The Iraqi government has contacted Saudi Arabia and requested to provide documents and evidence about the alleged attacks that are said to have been carried out from Iraqi soil. Iraq is the country that has suffered the most from the war.

Abboudi clarified that the Iraqi government has not issued any authorization to carry out an attack against any base or group inside Iraqi soil. The government does not want to be dragged into war and will not join any side in this conflict.

He pointed out that the Iraqi Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia has been postponed due to the recent attacks and added: The government is trying to ensure the continuity of Iraqi oil exports despite the crises in the region.Abboudi referred to the visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to Turkey and said: During the recent visit to Turkey, the government signed an agreement to implement the “Development Road” (Iraq’s strategic development project).

He concluded by adding: September 30 will be the deadline for the end of the international coalition’s presence in Iraq. The Iraqi government will not become part of the conflicts and conflicts in the region.