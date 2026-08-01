Dem Party Rejects Government's Verbal Framework

According to Kurdistan Press, the Peace and Democratic Society Process, which was initiated by Abdullah Ocalan, has reached a critical stage due to disagreements over the text of the Framework Law. Informed sources claim that the Justice and Development Party (AKP) has adopted a policy of delaying the process in recent days and is trying to manage it unilaterally.According to these sources, the general framework of the law was agreed upon in Imrali; however, in the verbal explanation of the government officials, some of the agreed sections were changed and deviated from their original content.

Four-month delay in submitting the draft

According to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) news agency, citing sources close to the peace process, the talks on the draft framework law have been suspended since May 2026. According to the agreement between Abdullah Öcalan and the government, the draft law was supposed to be submitted to the Imrali delegation of the Democratic Party (DPRK) four months ago and the final text was to be prepared after negotiations between the party and government officials.

Sources say that despite the passage of several months, the AKP still has not submitted the draft to the Democratic Party (DPRK), and this has hindered the progress of the process. According to these sources, it was not possible to meet with Öcalan for nearly two months after that.As concerns about the stalling of the process grew, the doors of Imrali prison were opened again and a party delegation met with Öcalan on July 20. According to informed sources, the meeting lasted five hours and included a large delegation of government officials in addition to the party delegation and Öcalan’s secretariat.

Agreement on the general framework law

Sources close to the talks said that all issues related to the draft framework law were discussed in detail during the July 20 meeting. They also claimed that the government delegation had met with Öcalan several times during the two-month period when public meetings were not held.

One of the sources said: “After the final talks, an agreement was reached. According to this agreement, a law should be passed that would pave the way for political participation for all those who have been associated with the PKK, and pave the way for a solution and the democratization of Turkey.»

Draft to be submitted to the Dem Party

According to sources, the draft law was to be delivered to the Dem Party within two or three days after the İmralı meeting. The Dem Party had also prepared a separate draft, and the two texts were to be reviewed during the negotiations and the final draft of the framework law was to be formulated: “The final text was to be submitted to the parliament on this basis; but despite the passage of more than a week, the draft has not yet been submitted to the Dem Party.”

Oral presentation of parts of the draft

Informed sources announced that after the 20th of Hulay meeting, a meeting was held with government officials and AKP officials; however, in this meeting, the Dem Party delegation was not provided with a written version of the draft and only parts of it were explained orally.According to them, the Dem Party has raised its objections and reservations about the announced sections and emphasized that it does not consider this approach correct.

“The announced framework does not comply with the Öcalan agreement”

Sources close to the process described the verbal framework presented to the Dem Party as “very problematic” and said: “A specific framework was agreed upon in Imrali; however, in the oral explanations of the officials, we observed that some of its dimensions have been transformed and have deviated from the actual content of the agreement.” According to these sources, the Dem Party delegation has rejected this approach and demanded that the draft be prepared through negotiations and in accordance with the agreement reached in Imrali.

The process is on hold

Sources announced that they are still waiting for a delegation from the government to meet with the Dem Party delegation so that the existing drafts can be negotiated and the final text of the framework law can be written.According to them, no response has been received so far after the party’s objections and concerns were conveyed to the relevant delegation. One source said: “The process is at a critical stage. The developments in domestic and foreign policy are also clear. The longer this situation lasts, the greater the risks and the greater the possibility of damaging the process.”

Warning about unilateral government action

Sources close to the negotiations expressed concern over the lack of a draft and the possibility of changes outside the Imrali Agreement, saying: “If the government wants to send this draft directly to the parliament with a unilateral approach, it will be a very dangerous move and will cause great damage to the process.” They added that processes of this kind should be managed on the basis of agreement, common sense and cooperation, and that unilateral actions can create irreparable risks.According to sources, these sensitivities have also been shared with the parties involved.

“The Kurdish side is complying with the requirements of the agreement”

The sources said that Abdullah Ocalan sees the agreement as a window to resolving the Kurdish issue and democratizing Turkey, and that is why the Kurdish side is sensitive to the process and implementing its requirements. However, they emphasized that this responsible approach does not mean accepting unilateral measures and that the government and responsible officials must also adhere to the agreement.

Criticism of what was called “media psychological warfare”

Sources close to the process also accused media outlets close to the government of deliberately publishing material about the framework law, saying: “Information about the draft law is being published every day."This news is not formed spontaneously, but is published consciously and planned to create an agenda and shape the public mind." According to them, some issues that the government intends to include in the law outside the agreement are first introduced to the public agenda through the media. These sources called for abandoning such an approach and emphasized that an important process to resolve the Kurdish issue and achieve peace in Turkey and the Middle East is underway and should not be a victim of short-term political calculations.