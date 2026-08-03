Kurdistan Region on the verge of setting a world record for delay in forming a government

According to KurdPress, according to published statistics, 649 days have passed since the Kurdistan Regional Government parliamentary elections were held on October 20, 2024, but political parties have not yet succeeded in forming a new government.

The current record for the longest period of government formation after elections belongs to Belgium, which formed its new government in 2020 after 652 days of political deadlock.If the current situation continues, the Kurdistan Region will surpass this record in the coming days and record the longest waiting period for the formation of a government after the elections.

This is despite the fact that despite several rounds of negotiations between political parties, no agreement has been reached to form a new cabinet and the process of forming a government remains deadlocked.