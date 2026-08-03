Kurdish Party Leaders Warn the Ruling Party; Ocalan's Legal Status and Freedom Are Our Red Lines

According to Kurdistan Press, Cemal Demir, the co-chairman of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP) in Van, and Veysi Dilkeci, the co-chairman of the Democrat Party in this province, criticized the Turkish government's efforts to change the clauses agreed upon in Imrali and announced that determining the legal status and realizing the physical freedom of Abdullah Ocalan is the Kurdish side's red line in drafting the "Framework Law".They warned that the peace process would not be successful until conditions for free work were provided for Öcalan and the law covered all forces present in the mountains, in prisons, and abroad.

According to the latest news and information, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government is delaying the presentation of the framework law and is trying to unilaterally advance the process of drafting and approving this law. The AKP has announced its position in opposition to this move and rejected this approach. It is said that several clauses of this law are still under discussion and the AKP is trying to change the clauses agreed upon in Imrali according to its wishes. The Kurdish side has also clearly stated its position against this approach and has emphasized the physical freedom of Abdullah Öcalan.

DBP Van Co-chair Cemal Demir referred to the European Court of Human Rights ruling on Abdullah Ocalan and said: "In fact, Abdullah Ocalan's legal position was determined by the European Court of Human Rights ruling in 2014. In that ruling, it was said that he should have the 'right to hope'. In other words, Ocalan should be released now because he has been held in Imrali Prison for a very long time. In this regard, the Turkish government's hand is also open; it can rely on the same ruling."

Cemal Demir said that there is information that shows that an agreement has been reached on some points; but this agreement should not be undermined in the parliament. He continued: "We hope that the approval of the framework law will not take longer than this and that this law will be approved.Based on the information and statements made, it is said that the government and Öcalan have reached an agreement and several clauses are being reviewed. In our opinion, determining Öcalan's legal status must be one of these clauses. Until Öcalan's legal status is included in this legal framework, we do not believe that this law can meet the needs of the process.

Cemal Demir emphasized that the law must be comprehensive and concluded his speech as follows: "Until this law is comprehensive and includes all comrades in the mountains, abroad and in prisons, the process will not progress. If the law includes all issues related to their freedom, return and right to political activity, it can meet the needs of the process. Öcalan's legal status, which the PKK has also emphasized, is a red line. Until this status is determined and clarified, the law will not be accepted and the Kurds will not accept it either."

Van Democrat Party Co-chair Veysi Dilkeci also pointed out the role of Abdullah Ocalan in this process and said that his confinement must end. Dilkeci emphasized that Abdullah Ocalan's legal status should also be determined in the law being drafted. He said: "From the beginning of this process until now, the main negotiator has been Mr. Ocalan. Therefore, this process must proceed in a healthy manner. For it to be successful, Mr. Ocalan's conditions must also be clarified. It is very difficult to carry out this process under confinement conditions."

Veysi Dilkeci finally called for the provision of conditions for free activity for Abdullah Ocalan and said: "Mr. Ocalan's physical freedom must be achieved as soon as possible and free working conditions must be provided for him. Therefore, the main issue should be the determination of Mr. Ocalan's legal status."Mr. Ocalan wants to take this process forward with power, meet with everyone, explain the peace process to all parties and evaluate it so that he can play his role in the success of this process in every way. Therefore, the first condition must be to determine Mr. Ocalan's legal status."