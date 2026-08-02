Most of the American Forces Have Withdrawn from Erbil

According to KurdPress, Ambreen Zaman, senior correspondent for Al-Monitor, in response to criticism of her recent report on the withdrawal of American forces from Erbil, emphasized that the report was accurate and that most of the American forces have in fact withdrawn from Erbil.He said that the Patriot missile systems are no longer stationed in Erbil, adding that US special forces will continue to operate in some areas.

He also said that it is likely that French special forces will also remain in the region.

Zaman said that according to the agreement between Washington and Baghdad, the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq should be completed by September 30, but the Iranian attacks caused this process to proceed more quickly.

According to him, the Patriot systems have been moved from Erbil to another location, which is likely Jordan, although he has not yet been able to independently confirm this.

The Al-Monitor reporter also pointed to the reduction in US Patriot missile stocks, saying that the production capacity of these systems does not meet the rapid replacement of spent missiles.Umberin Zaman concluded by emphasizing that the US military presence in the Kurdistan Region has been in line with Washington's interests from the beginning and has nothing to do with the Kurds.

According to him, just as the US made decisions in northern and eastern Syria based on its own interests, it is following the same approach in the Kurdistan Region.