Baghdad, Erbil and Ankara reach agreement to dismantle Makhmour camp

According to KurdPress, media reports indicate that the Iraqi federal government, the Kurdistan Regional Government and Turkey have reached a full agreement on the permanent closure of Makhmour camp and the return of approximately 16,000 Turkish citizens residing in the camp. This agreement was reached after the Turkish parliament approved the "Framework Law" related to the peace process.

The Turkish newspaper "Nafs" reported that the approval of this law in the Turkish parliament is a decisive step to begin the process of evacuating the Makhmour camp and handling the case of members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).According to the newspaper, the law covers not only the camp residents, but also members of the group in mountainous areas and members of the European branch of the PKK.

The newspaper added that a comprehensive report has been submitted to the presidency and relevant ministries in Turkey, which has drawn a clear roadmap for the return of civilians and their reintegration into society, as well as the return of foreign nationals to their countries of origin.

Regarding the approximately 2,000 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party who are present in the Makhmour camp, reports indicate that the responsible institutions will conduct detailed investigations and security checks on them. After the completion of these investigations, a decision will be made on the cases of those who wish to return and benefit from the benefits of the new law.

The aim of this measure is to close the case of the armed presence of this group in Iraq and permanently close the Makhmour camp.