Dem Party signs "Framework Law"

According to Kurdistan Press, according to the decision made in the extraordinary meeting of the Central Executive Board of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) under the joint chairmanship of Tula Hatem Oğulları and Tuncer Bakrhan, the signing of the framework law proposal by the party's members and directors is scheduled to be completed today.

The Dem Party's signature collection process is expected to be completed by noon. After this stage is completed, the law proposal is expected to be submitted to the Presidency of the Turkish Parliament to begin the formal review process.It is worth mentioning that yesterday, Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the Turkish National Movement Party, signed this legal proposal. This is despite the fact that no one has yet seen the text of this proposal.