The secret meeting of the ruling party's parliamentary faction ended

According to Kurdistan Press, the secret meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary faction was held under the chairmanship of Efkan Ala, the party's deputy chairman, and Abdullah Güler, the chairman of its parliamentary faction.

The meeting, which was dedicated to reviewing the proposed law related to the peace process and democratic society, lasted about an hour and the media was not allowed to attend.According to published information, during the meeting, explanations were shared with the ruling party representatives about the contents and parliamentary stages of the proposed law.

The proposed text, titled "Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration," is expected to be submitted to the presidency of the Turkish Parliament after this meeting.

It is also expected that officials from the Justice and Development and National Movement Parties will hold a press conference in parliament to present the text of the law and its details to the public.

Interestingly, while only a few days are left for the passage of this law, no one is yet aware of its content.