Erdogan and Bahçeli meet before the Turkish National Security Council meeting

According to Kurdistan Press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the National Movement Party, at the Presidential Complex today at 2:00 PM.

Burhanuddin Duran, head of the Turkish Presidential Communications Center, confirmed the meeting by posting a message on social media, but did not elaborate on the topics discussed.The meeting between Erdoğan and Bahçeli will take place after the submission of the “Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration” to the Turkish Parliament. In addition to the latest political developments, the parties are expected to evaluate the process of examining this proposal and its progress.

The timing of the meeting has also been taken into account, as an hour and a half later, the Turkish National Security Council will convene at 15:30 under the chairmanship of Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex.

Given that the implementation of the “Framework Law” after its approval will depend on the report of the security institutions and the approval of the National Security Council on the end of the organizational existence and disarmament of the PKK / KCK, it is likely that developments in the peace process and democratic society will also be discussed at today’s council meeting. So far, the Turkish Presidency has not announced the official agenda for the talks between Erdoğan and Bahçeli or the National Security Council meeting.