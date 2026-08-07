Explosion in a passenger bus in Jaramana; two killed and 13 injured Film

According to Kurdistan Press, an improvised explosive device exploded in a passenger bus in the city of Jaramana, located on the outskirts of Damascus, killing two people and wounding 13.

Confirming these figures, the Ministry of Health of the Syrian interim government announced that the explosion occurred inside a vehicle. The identities of a number of the injured, including Imtithal Rizqallah, Safouh Imad, Ayham Al-Damshiqi, Maysa Qatuf and Christian Helou, have been determined; but the identities of the other injured have not yet been established.

Syria's state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV had earlier reported that a homemade bomb had exploded on a passenger bus in the Jaramana region, killing and wounding several people.

Syria's official news agency, SANA, also reported an attack on a checkpoint at the entrance to Jaramana, in which three security forces were wounded. SANA reported that one of the attackers had been killed and another had been arrested.

It is not yet clear whether the bus explosion and the checkpoint attack were separate incidents or related to one event. Authorities have not yet provided any further official explanation about the cause of the explosion, the identities of the victims, or the possible perpetrators.