I will vote yes to the "Framework Law" despite criticism

According to Kurdistan Press, the opinions of Turkish parties and politicians on the proposal for the "Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration" (the same peace framework law) submitted to the presidency of the parliament within the framework of the peace process and democratic society continue.

The proposal is scheduled to be examined tomorrow, August 7, in the Justice Commission of the Turkish Parliament.

The Yeni Party parliamentary faction has not yet signed this proposal and has raised criticisms about the method of preparation, presentation and information about it.However, the party announced that Özgür Özel, the chairman of the Yeni Party, had not changed his position on supporting the proposal in principle.

Sezgin Tanrikulu, a former CHP deputy who recently joined Özgür Özel's New Party, also posted on the social network X: "Our party chairman, Mr. Özgür Özel, has announced the party's position and stressed that there has been no change in it."

He added: "Despite my criticisms of the way the proposal was prepared and its content, I will vote in favor of the law in the general assembly of the parliament that will put an end to violence, conflict and terrorist acts."