They Say You Won't Die Until You Reach Here, We Won't Release

According to KurdPress, Hüseyin Bilecan, who has been in prison for 32 years, is currently being held in Ankara's Sincan S-Type Closed Prison No. 2. His release has been repeatedly postponed by decisions of the prison's administrative and supervisory board.

Bilecan was arrested in 1994 and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Malatya State Security Court, which was later disbanded.Under normal circumstances, he should have been released after serving his 30-year sentence, but over the past two years, his release has been delayed for periods of three to six months without any specific reason.

Khatungul Khashoggi, Bilejan’s niece, spoke to him by phone on August 1 and discussed his physical condition and the process of preventing his release with the Mesopotamia correspondent.

No specific legal reasons provided

Khatungul Khashoggi, stating that her uncle’s sentence had long since ended, said: “My uncle has been in prison for 32 years. Under normal circumstances, his 30-year sentence would have ended, but for two years, they have been postponing his release for arbitrary reasons. These postponements are sometimes for two months, three months, four months, and sometimes six months.”

She added that neither Bilejan’s family nor his lawyers have been provided with any specific legal reasons for these decisions, and the process continues in an atmosphere of complete ambiguity.He has stomach bleeding and has no strength left

According to Khatungul, Bilejan's physical condition is getting worse every day, and in his last phone call, he reported that he has severe physical problems and stomach bleeding: "I am the only person in the family who speaks to him regularly and follows up on matters related to his lawyers and his case. In his last phone call, he said that he has been through difficult illnesses and recently suffered from stomach bleeding. He has no strength left."

She added, quoting his uncle: "They will not release me from here; they tell me that you will not die until you are here, we will not release you."