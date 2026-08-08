According to KurdPress, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, told Al Jazeera: We support the efforts of the Iraqi government to monopolize weapons. None of the parties have pressured us to join the war and we have no desire to be a party to any of the conflicts in the region.

He said: Our only goal is to protect the Kurdistan Region and keep it away from any conflict. The Kurdistan Region has been the target of more than a thousand attacks using missiles and drones.

Masrour Barzani said: We have no relations with Israel and that foreign policy is within the jurisdiction of the federal government.There have been no American forces at Harir Air Base for 10 years.

He said: "We have a good relationship with Damascus that is developing, and our relationship with Turkey is also very good and based on cooperation."