15 August 2026 - 14:35

Barzani's Senior Advisor:

Some Kurdistan Orators Seek Fame Like Artists

Some Kurdistan Orators Seek Fame Like Artists

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - Arafat Karamsutuni, Massoud Barzani's advisor on Iraqi affairs, criticized some Kurdistan orators, saying that instead of seeking God's approval, they seek fame and the satisfaction of the people like artists.

According to KurdPress, Arafat Karamsutuni, Massoud Barzani's advisor on Iraqi affairs, said that some Kurdistan orators seek fame like artists; for this reason, they are very meticulous and careful in their way of speaking, voice, movements and posture, as well as in the choice of words, the topic of their sermons and the type of clothing they wear.

Arafat Karam wrote on his account on the social network "X": "A truthful orator seeks the satisfaction of the Creator, but a lying orator seeks the satisfaction of the creature.»

These statements by Arafat Karam-Sutuni come at a time when Mullah Harbi Rekani, the preacher of the Haji Mohammad Saeed Ortoshi Mosque in Dohuk, has announced that he has been banned from delivering sermons in the mosque for three months after criticizing the increase in the prices of gasoline, fuel, and electricity.

News ID 161681

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