Turkish government removes Sipan Hamu from its terrorist list

According to Kurdistan, the Turkish Interior Ministry removed the name of "Sipan Hamu" (Samir Usu), a senior commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and deputy defense minister of the Syrian interim government, from its wanted list for terrorism charges after years; this is despite the fact that a reward of up to 20 million Turkish liras had previously been set for information on his whereabouts.Sipan Hamu, a founding member of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and a senior figure in the SDF, was appointed as Syria’s deputy defense minister in March following a December 29 agreement between the self-governing administration of northern and eastern Syria and the interim government in Damascus. His name was previously on the Turkish Interior Ministry’s red list of wanted persons, with Ankara identifying him as a person linked to the PKK-KCK.

The Turkish Interior Ministry had previously offered a reward of up to 20 million Turkish liras for information leading to the arrest of those on the list.

According to published reports, Hamu’s name has been removed from Turkey’s wanted persons list five months after he was appointed as Syria’s deputy defense minister.Hamoo's name and profile were previously included in the Turkish terrorist list under the name "Samir Asu", but this name has now been removed from the Turkish Interior Ministry's list of wanted persons and is not on any of the ministry's lists.

Sipan Hamo is a veteran figure in the Syrian Kurdish forces and is one of the founders of the YPG, a force that later became one of the main pillars of the SDF. His appointment as Deputy Minister of Defense of the Syrian government after the agreement between the autonomous administration and Damascus was described as part of the process of cooperation and dialogue between the two sides.