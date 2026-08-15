Cases of 3,800 PKK members to be reviewed in three groups

According to Kurdistan Press, after the approval of the "Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration" law, how to handle the judicial cases of approximately 3,800 PKK members who are said to be present in 18 camps has been put on the agenda.

According to a report by Ozgur Ceppe, a reporter for the "Nafs" newspaper, in order to prevent the congestion of cases in the judicial system, the proceedings will be carried out in three groups according to the status of each case.Review of final sentences in the courts of execution

The first group includes the cases of individuals whose convictions have been finalized and it has been determined that they did not participate in the armed attacks.

The cases of these individuals are to be reviewed in the courts of execution and their sentences will be brought into line with the provisions of the Framework Law. Once this process is completed, measures related to their release will be taken.

Review of the cases of detainees under trial

The second group includes prisoners whose trials are still ongoing. The cases of these individuals will be reviewed in the High Criminal Courts of First Instance and a decision will be made on them in accordance with the provisions of the new law.

The third group includes the cases of individuals whose sentences are at the appeal stage or in the Supreme Court. These cases must be re-evaluated by the relevant judicial authorities in accordance with the Framework Law.Separate procedure for wanted members

A different procedure is foreseen for PKK members who have arrest warrants and are present in the mountain structures or European organizations of the organization.

According to the plan, after these individuals surrender, their statements will be recorded and an indictment will be drawn up on the same day. The case will then be submitted to the High Criminal Court for Terrorist Crimes.

It is expected that the court will decide on their release based on the framework law after the arrest warrant is canceled.

The report also claims that a large number of weapons and ammunition have been discovered in 35 underground tunnels in northern Iraq; however, no further details are provided about the location, time, and agency that discovered the equipment.