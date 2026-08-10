Without Öcalan's free role, many provisions of the "Framework Law" will not be implemented

According to Kurdistan Press, in a statement about the bill submitted to the parliament, the PKK leadership described the proposed text of the bill called the Framework Law as having serious errors and shortcomings and announced: "If Öcalan does not live and operate freely and does not take over the coordination of this delegation, many of the matters referred to in the law will not be realized.»

In the Peace and Democratic Society Process, which began with the call of the PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on February 27, 2025, the importance of legalizing the process has been repeatedly emphasized. The 12-article draft of the “Framework Law”, which was prepared under the title “Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration” and was on the subject of legal regulations, was submitted to the parliament on August 5.

The full text of the statement;

“The Framework Law, which has been awaited for months, was approved by the commission and will also be approved by the parliament. Along with those who strongly opposed this law, there were also individuals and movements who criticized it from various aspects. The Dem Party also criticized many of its shortcomings and inadequacies in the commission and explained what measures should be taken after this law.After the Bahçeli government's call, Öcalan said that he had the ability to transfer the conflict situation arising from the Kurdish issue to a legal and political context. He clearly presented the roadmap for this with his call for peace and a democratic society on February 27, 2025.

The PKK has fulfilled its responsibilities to advance the peace process and a democratic society based on Öcalan's call. Accordingly, the situation of non-conflict has continued for a year and a half.

The language of the Framework Law should be the language of peace, not war

During this process, the "National Solidarity, Fraternity and Democracy Commission" was established in the parliament with the aim of establishing peace, democratization and resolving the Kurdish issue. As a result of the discussions of this commission, a report was prepared that, despite its serious shortcomings, can be considered important.In this process, Öcalan has been in contact and dialogue with both government officials and the PKK and the PKK to pass a framework law that will pave the way for democratization and the resolution of the Kurdish issue. During this period, we have also closely followed the discussions and developments related to the framework law. We have shared our views and criticisms about the draft law that we received in various ways with the public through our statements. First of all, we emphasized that the language of the framework law, which aims at peace, should not be the language of war, but the language of peace. As Öcalan has said, we have noted that the law should not be simple, limited and devoid of future functionality and should take into account mutual sensitivities. We also stated that in order to implement the measures foreseen by the law, Öcalan's freedom and the possibility of free activity must be ensured.On the other hand, we also stated the importance of the law ensuring the democratization and freedoms within the framework of specific steps.

Before our statement, Öcalan had also informed the public about the objectives of the Framework Law and how it would be regulated through the Democrat Party delegation. The Democrat Party and the Democratic Forces also presented their views and suggestions on the Framework Law during this process and held discussions on it.

This law, which has been discussed for months and our people, we and the Democratic Forces have expressed their views on it, was approved by the Justice Committee of the Parliament. Except for an anti-Kurdish tendency that opposed it with provocative actions, other political forces approved it.

This law has serious errors and shortcomings

This law has serious errors and shortcomings.The proposals made in the report prepared by the parliamentary commission on democratization and the solution of the Kurdish issue are not reflected in this law. In this respect, the law has not fully achieved its purpose. Simply talking about disarmament without using the Kurdish concept shows that the issue has not been comprehensively examined. Just as there are serious shortcomings in the content of the law, the language and concepts used are also a serious problem for a law that aims for peace. This is undoubtedly a language that the people and the PKK cannot accept.

The implementation of this process by the PKK is only possible when Öcalan lives and acts freely

The PKK and our people have emphasized that if a law is to be passed and a process is to be implemented, this will only be possible when Öcalan lives and acts freely. This has been stated at every opportunity.Taking and implementing steps regarding the PKK is only possible when Öcalan lives and works freely and this process is personally managed and guided by him. The process of peace and democratic society will progress with Öcalan living and working freely. All the steps we have taken so far as the PKK have been with the expectation that the conditions for Öcalan to live and work freely will be created. The Bahçeli government has pledged from the very first day that Öcalan's right to hope will be realized.

If Öcalan does not take over the coordination of the delegation, many things will not be realized

The Bahçeli government and the officials of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) emphasize that this process is a government policy. All the words are also spoken in line with this policy. The Bahçeli government has emphasized that Öcalan will be the "coordinator of the peace and politicization process" in the peace and democratic society process.Government officials have also accepted the proposal of the Bahçeli government; however, the role that Öcalan will play in this process is not specified in the framework law. It is only vaguely stated that a committee headed by the Vice President can establish subcommittees. If Öcalan does not live and work freely and does not coordinate this committee, many of the provisions of the law will not be implemented.

The law cannot be implemented through unilateral impositions

In this regard, the way in which the law is implemented is important. Any law can only be implemented if it is implemented in the right way and method. The method, path, method and literature are important; because this law will not be implemented through unilateral impositions. In such an important issue, creative and path-breaking paths and methods are also important.In short, this law can only be implemented if the language of peace is the basis, its implementation is guided and managed by Öcalan, and it is reinforced by new democratic laws that will be passed.

The law must reach its goal without delay and with provisions that ensure democratization

This law is intended to highlight the field of democratic politics based on democratization. Democratic political activity is only possible through democratization that fully ensures freedom of thought and association. In this sense, this framework law must reach its goal without delay and with laws and measures that ensure democratization. As Öcalan and all democratic forces have stated, this law must be a beginning.Only if there is a law that paves the way for further developments can it play its role as a framework law.

If the guerrillas cannot freely carry out political activities, they cannot lay down their weapons and come down from the mountain

The guerrillas are asked to lay down their weapons and return. If they cannot engage in democratic political activities based on freedom of thought and association after going to Turkey, and if they are accused and imprisoned for their speeches and organizational activities, not only the guerrillas will not be able to come down from the mountain to the plain, but even the politicians who have been forced to go to Europe will not be able to return. This is just one specific example. Undoubtedly, democratization and the solution of the Kurdish issue have many other dimensions.

This law is only the beginning of important developments, the solution of the Kurdish issue at the forefront

This law is a beginning."To solve all problems, first of all the Kurdish issue, the struggle for democratization must be expanded. In this regard, our people and all democratic forces must organize and fight for democratization and the solution of the Kurdish issue. Only then can the adopted law truly play the role of a framework law and framework and become the beginning of important developments."