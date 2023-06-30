Muslim world not to let sacrilege of Holy Quran pass: Raisi

Not only the two billion Muslims but also the followers of all divine religions were deeply offended by the move, said President Raisi in Kerman, southern Iran, on Friday.

In a court-authorized act of sacrilege against the Muslim holy book, two men stood outside Stockholm Central Mosque on Wednesday and burned a copy of the Quran. The move was made to coincide with the Muslim festivity of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), which marks the conclusion of the annual hajj pilgrimage.

Disrespecting the Holy Quran is actually disrespecting all divine religions, humanity, and divine values, Raisi said, adding that the Muslim world will not let it pass, according to IRNA.

People should know how those who claim to support freedom of expression disrespect Muslim sanctities arrogantly, he said.

"They are lying; they are not supporters of freedom of expression, speech, and pen. They oppose freedom and want to impose their despotism as freedom of expression on humanity."