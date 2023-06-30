European Federation calls for release of Merdan Yanardag

Yanardag is facing charges of “praising crime and a criminal” as well as “disseminating propaganda for a terrorist organization” based on his comments about Ocalan during a June 20 broadcast on TELE1. Yanardag had said that Ocalan should have been released if the Law on the Execution of Punishments and Security Measures was abided by, and he criticized the legal basis for the isolation imposed on Ocalan.

The “isolation” of Ocalan, who has been jailed in a high-security prison on İmralı Island in the Sea of Marmara since 1999, refers to his inability to speak with his lawyers for years.

After spending a night in police custody, Yanardag was taken to the Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul for questioning by the prosecutor’s office. The court ordered Yanardag’s arrest at the request of the prosecutor.

In addition, Ebubekir Sahin, chairman of Turkish broadcasting regulator RTUK, announced on Sunday that an investigation had been launched into TELE1 due to Yanardag’s remarks. Sahin argued that Yanardag had “praised the terrorist leader.”

EFJ President Maja Sever expressed the federation’s strong stance on the matter, stating, “We demand the immediate release of journalist Merdan Yanardag, who was only doing his job by commenting on the state censorship of Abdullah Ocalan in Turkey. Our colleague was absolutely right to express his doubts about this censorship. We fully share his feelings. His imprisonment is a totally disproportionate act of repression and intimidation. It is not only a violation of press freedom but also a serious attack on freedom of expression and the right of Turkish citizens to be informed.”

The arrest of Yanardag has drawn international attention to the ongoing concerns about press freedom and freedom of expression in Turkey. The EFJ’s call for his release adds to the growing chorus of voices urging Turkish authorities to uphold these fundamental rights.