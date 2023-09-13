Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein arrives in Tehran

Fuad Hussein, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, who has traveled to Tehran at the head of a delegation, met and talked with Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, this morning (Wednesday).

Negotiating bilateral issues and expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields, regional issues and developments, and of course the process of full implementation of the security agreement between the two sides by Iraq are among the most important topics between the delegations of Iran and Iraq.