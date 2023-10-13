Turkish drone strikes Makhmour Camp near Erbil

The bombing caused concerns among humanitarian organizations, given the camp's status as a refuge for displaced Kurdish families.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the airstrike was carried out by a Turkish drone and hit an area inside the camp. The specific extent of the damage has yet to be assessed. This incident follows a similar attack in the vicinity last week.

Makhmour camp, located in the Makhmour district, houses hundreds of Kurdish families displaced from Turkey several years ago.

Turkish authorities have alleged that the PKK utilizes the camp as a training ground for its fighters and a base for launching attacks into Turkish territory. Ankara's concerns about the PKK's activities have led to periodic airstrikes on the camp.

Notably, security sources in Nineveh have highlighted that the Iraqi government and security forces have had limited control over the camp for years. It has become a zone beyond their jurisdiction, with no affiliated party able to enter, even during Turkish airstrikes. This lack of control raises questions about the safety and well-being of the displaced residents, who are caught in the crossfire of regional tensions.