Iraq, Iran discuss recent developments in the Palestinian territories

A statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) mentioned that the two sides talked about the bilateral relations between both countries, the recent developments in Palestine, the siege laid by the Israeli occupying forces on the Gaza Strip, and the difficult humanitarian conditions the Palestinian people suffer from.

The Iraqi Prime Minister emphasized Iraq’s firm stance towards the Palestinian people, asserted their right to establish an independent state on their land, and called on the international community to save the people in Gaza.

Abdollahian valued Iraq’s important role in solving issues in the region.

Al-Sudani ordered on Thursday to send humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, which is under siege as the Israeli army responds to the major attack carried out by Hamas fighters.

The Hamas movement’s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood entered its sixth day with the intensification of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 1,354 Palestinians have been killed and 6,049 others have been injured in Gaza as a result of Israeli retaliatory operations so far.

The West Bank had 31 Palestinian fatalities and 180 additional injuries, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israeli media mentioned on Thursday that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood claimed the lives of 1,300 Israelis and injured another 3,300.