Iran FM discusses Gaza situation with Iraqi counterpart

Amirabdollahian held a phone talk with Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Saturday night.

The top Iranian diplomat told his Iraqi counterpart that the continued crimes by the Zionist regime against Palestinian civilians as well as the US’s arms support for the regime are the main causes behind the deepening crisis in Gaza.

Fuad Hussein, on his part, emphasized the need for coordinated action by Islamic countries to support the Palestinian people and prevent the expansion of the war.