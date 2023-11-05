5 November 2023 - 23:17

Iran FM discusses Gaza situation with Iraqi counterpart

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has discussed the ongoing war in Gaza with his counterpart from Iraq, stressing the importance of supporting the Palestinian people in the blockaded territory where the Israeli regime has intensified its ground and aerial attacks.

Amirabdollahian held a phone talk with Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Saturday night.

The top Iranian diplomat told his Iraqi counterpart that the continued crimes by the Zionist regime against Palestinian civilians as well as the US’s arms support for the regime are the main causes behind the deepening crisis in Gaza.

Fuad Hussein, on his part, emphasized the need for coordinated action by Islamic countries to support the Palestinian people and prevent the expansion of the war.

