Expert sheds light on reason behind Turkey's focus on destroying the political-military structure of Syrian Kurds

Until a few months ago, Turkey was only focused on attacks on military centers of Syrian Kurds, but now it has shifted its focus to daily airstrikes targeting non-military infrastructure, including water facilities, electricity, and healthcare centers.

Samantha Taylor, a specialist in Syrian Kurdish affairs and a researcher at the Rojava Information Center, attributed Turkey's focus on daily attacks against Syrian Kurds to its attempt to completely destroy anything belonging to the Kurds in Syria.

She has stated that Turkey's policy in Syria, which includes attacks on Kurdish forces alongside the destruction of non-military infrastructure, is part of its counter-Kurdish program within the country. Therefore, Turkey is also pursuing its anti-Kurdish policy in Syria.

She believes that Turkey does not tolerate any independent or semi-independent Kurdish structures associated with the Kurds in Syria and will continue to escalate its attacks against them.

This Kurdish affairs specialist mentioned that the only way to counter Turkey's airstrikes is to establish a no-fly zone in northern and northeastern Syria and highlighted the negative impact of these attacks on the lives of civilians.

According to her, ordinary people living in areas under the control of Syrian Kurds cannot withstand Turkey's relentless aerial attacks. Samantha Taylor also mentioned the impact of Middle East regional conflicts on the situation of Syrian Kurds. The Israeli attack on Gaza has led to less global attention on the situation of Syrian Kurds, and Turkey has used this to further strike at the self-administration of Kurds in Syria.