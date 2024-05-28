Visiting former Iraqi PM discuss regional issues with Iran's acting FM

Adil Abdul-Mahdi visited Iran to offer condolences over the tragic martyrdom of the late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

In a post on X social media platform, Bagheri Kani said that he had held sincere talks with the former Iraqi official Adil Abdul-Mahdi al-Muntafiki, Mehr News Agency reported.

"We discussed a wide range of international and regional issues, including the crimes and genocide of the occupying regime in Palestine and the moral and human responsibilities of Islamic governments in this regard."

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were martyred in a helicopter crash in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan.

The helicopter carrying President Raisi and his accompanying delegation crashed on Sunday in the Dizmar forest, nestled between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azarbaijan Province.

It was transporting Raisi, Amirabdollahian, East Azarbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, Friday Prayers leader of the city of Tabriz Seyyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, and a member of the president’s bodyguard team Mahdi Mousavi. The helicopter’s pilot, co-pilot, and crew were also among others on board the chopper.

President Raisi and his accompanying delegation were returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on the Aras River with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Following the tragic martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei declared a 5-day mourning in Iran.

Millions of people participated in the farewell ceremonies that were held for martyrs in the cities of Tabriz, Qom, Birjand, Mashhad, and Tehran.