 We regret the aggressor

According to Kordpers report, Masoud Pezeshkianand Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf wrote in an article on their personal pages on X social network:

"There are no extremists or moderates in our Iran. We are all "Iranians" and "revolutionaries" and with the iron unity of the nation and the government, with complete obedience to the supreme leader of the revolution, we will regret the criminal aggressor. One God, one leader, one nation, and one way; that is the way to victory of Iran dearer than life.

Also, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ajei, the head of the Judiciary, wrote in X:

"."One God, one leader, one nation, and one way; That is the way to victory of Iran dearer than life. "The criminal aggressor will regret it