The Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Region denied the claim of keeping American weapons

According to Kordpress, the Ministry of Interior in this statement, which was published on Saturday, May 2, 2026, directly referred to the conversation of "Channel 8" and quoted: "In the said program, the presenter and a party cadre (Mohammed Hourami) claimed that the weapons sent by the United States were delivered to the Ministry of Interior and kept in a warehouse in Erbil." These statements are completely false and misleading and have no basis."

The Ministry of Interior claimed that those who have taken possession of these weapons intend to clear their tracks by accusing the government. A part of the statement reads: "Those who took these weapons have used all their power to hide the truth and seek to divert public opinion by spreading rumors; But the day will come when they will be held accountable.

The Ministry announced that it reserves the right to file a legal complaint: "The Ministry of Interior files a complaint against the TV channel and the guest of the program. They must present documents for their claims before the court, otherwise they will have to pay for spreading false accusations."

This verbal conflict occurs while the two main parties of the Kurdistan Region have been in a full-scale media war accusing each other of illegally possessing these equipment since Donald Trump's controversial statement about "weapons not reaching their destination."