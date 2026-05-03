Erdoğan invited Al-Zaidi to visit Turkey

According to Kurdpress, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Ali Falah Al Zaidi, who is responsible for forming the new government of Iraq.

According to the statement of the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office, Erdogan congratulated Al-Zaidi on his election as the prime minister responsible for forming the new Iraqi government.

The two sides consulted on ways to develop bilateral relations and continue them in various fields in order to ensure the strengthening of common interests.

Erdogan emphasized his country's support for the stability of Iraq and the formation of a new Iraqi government and invited Al-Zaidi to visit Turkey as soon as possible.