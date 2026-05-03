Amdaspor promotion to the Turkish Super League

According to Kordpress, Amdaspor advanced to the Super League while the path of this team was not limited to sports competition in recent weeks and was accompanied by heavy margins, including racist attacks and violence against its players and fans.

This team, which had a stable and competitive performance in the current season of the Turkish League One and remained on the promotion course until the last week, not only faced defeat in one of the critical matches away from home against Bandirma Spor, but before and after the game, the team members and their fans were targeted with racist insults and even physical attacks. However, in the last match of Trendul I League, Amdaspor drew 3-3 away to Ighdiraspor and qualified for the Super League as the second team. With the final whistle of this game, the celebrations first started in Amad (Diyarbakir) and then spread to many cities in Kurdistan and Türkiye; A success that for many fans of this team is considered more than just a sports victory.