American weapones in the warehouses of the Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Region

According to Kordpress, Mohammad Horami rejected these claims by referring to the targeted questions that were recently raised in the presence of US President Donald Trump, who mentioned the name of Sulaimaniyah as a diversion destination for weapons.

He clarified: "This information that claims that the weapons are with the Patriotic Union or the Democratic Party is completely false. The American government has delivered this equipment not to the parties, but through official channels to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

According to this source, the weapons have not been "taken over" by the regional government, nor by any Kurdish movement, and are currently stored in warehouses in Erbil.

He explained that due to political and international considerations and to prevent heavy consequences for the Kurdistan region, these weapons have not been distributed so far.

Horami also emphasized: "No movement has taken or stolen these weapons, and the US government knows their status at any time and can return them if it wishes."

These statements are made while the verbal conflict between the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan over this issue has escalated in the past few days. Earlier Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union, denied receiving any weapons from America and by referring to the "two administration" structure of the region, he impliedly targeted the rival movement.

Despite these conflicting positions, new statements about the storage of weapons in the official warehouses of Erbil are trying to present a new narrative of this case; A narrative that says that the weapons are under the control of the governing structure of the region and have not left the official track.