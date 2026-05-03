Transferring the ownership of the state property of the Kurdistan region to the central government

According to Kurdpress, on May 10, 2026, the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq is scheduled to hear a complaint filed by "Taif Sami", the Federal Minister of Finance, against the Prime Minister and Minister of Justice of the Kurdistan Region.

In this complaint, the Federal Minister of Finance has asked the Federal Court to rule on the illegality of Resolution No. (3326 dated 11/24/1992) issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

This 1992 resolution of the regional government, against which the Sami community complained, says: "All state properties and properties in the Kurdistan Region are registered in the name of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Region."

The Semitic group demands the annulment of this decree by the federal court and the transfer of ownership of all government property and assets in the Kurdistan Region - including houses, apartments, administrative buildings and official institutions - to the name of the central government of Iraq.

If the Federal Court accepts the complaint of the Minister of Finance, the Kurdistan Regional Government will lose the ownership of all its properties, properties and buildings, and this will be another blow to the federal authority of the Kurdistan Region within the framework of Iraq after the transfer of the oil export and sale process.