The PKK no longer has the leverage of the past

According to Kordpress, Eliza Markus, a senior expert on Kurdish issues, wrote on X channel that the peace process between the PKK and the Ankara government is stuck in the same deadlocks that previously failed the Oslo talks and the peace process of 2013-2015. According to him, the most important obstacle is the inability or concern of Recep Tayyip Erdogan to accept the demands of the Kurds, in any possible way.

Markus added that from Erdoğan's point of view, relative peace and stability have been established and therefore he does not see any reason to accept the risk of further steps. He also emphasized that this time PKK is simply unable to return to armed conflict after abandoning the war and symbolically burning part of its weapons, an issue that has reduced the pressure on the Justice and Development Party to advance the peace process.