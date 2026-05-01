The UN Secretary General's emphasis on the permanent solution of the Kurdish issue

According to Kurdpress, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres described the restarted peace process between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as a "very important development" and said that the full resolution of this issue will benefit not only Turkey and the Kurds of this country, but also the entire region.

In response to a question at the United Nations, Guterres said: "The peace process between the Turkish government and the PKK is a very important development." He added: "The complete normalization of this issue will benefit not only Türkiye and the Kurds of Türkiye, but also the entire region."

The peace process between Türkiye and the PKK has returned to the political agenda once again after decades of conflict, failed negotiations and repeated periods of military tension. The new stage of this process accelerated after the PKK announced in May 2025 that it was dissolved and laying down its weapons; An action that led to a significant reduction of armed conflicts inside Türkiye.

However, the political path of this process is still described as fragile. The Turkish government wants definitive guarantees about the complete dissolution of the PKK, while the Kurdish political current insists on legal and constitutional reforms, including issues related to Abdullah Ocalan's "right to hope."

The United Nations has previously announced that it is not directly involved in these talks, but it will be ready to help in this process if it receives an official invitation. This position has raised the possibility of this organization playing the role of facilitator.

The United Nations has also participated in similar processes. In the Colombian peace process, based on the resolutions of the Security Council in 2016, this institution was in charge of monitoring the ceasefire and disarmament of the FARC forces, and then followed the mission of verifying the implementation of the peace agreement.

Meanwhile, Murad Karailan, one of the senior commanders of P. K. K has warned that the impossibility of meeting Abdullah Ocalan in April, the lack of binding legal guarantees and the continuation of the restrictions imposed on Amrali, may stop the current process before entering the political stage.

He emphasized that the PKK has taken important steps, including observing the ceasefire, approving the dissolution of the organization, and ending the strategy of armed struggle, but disarmament will not be practical without a legal framework, parliament's action, and Öcalan's direct role in managing this process.

Observers believe that the future of this peace process depends on the ability of the parties to go beyond the purely security approach and enter a political and democratic stage to reach a lasting agreement.