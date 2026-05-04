4 May 2026 - 16:53

Nechirvan Barzani went to Baghdad to meet the coordination framework

Nechirvan Barzani went to Baghdad to meet the coordination framework

Iraq and Kurdistan Regional Service - Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani left for Baghdad for important meetings with the coordination framework and other political currents of Iraq. This trip takes place while the efforts to form the new cabinet of the Iraqi government have intensified and the pressures from political sources and MPs to speed up this process have increased.

According to Kurdpress, Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani traveled to Baghdad on Monday, May 4, 2026 to hold several important meetings with Iraqi political parties.

Sepi Media wrote: He will first meet with the coordination framework, then he will meet with Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and Ali al-Zaidi, the prime minister responsible for the formation of the Iraqi government. Also, the program of meeting with age groups is also on his agenda.

This trip takes place in a situation where the efforts to form a new Iraqi cabinet have intensified. According to political sources, in these meetings, the mechanism of government formation and the distribution of ministerial posts are discussed and exchanged.

Meanwhile, pressure has increased to speed up the process of forming the cabinet; Because some members of the parliament are going to Hajj and they are trying to complete the cabinet before the end of the legal deadline and vote it in the parliament.

 

News ID 160654

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