Nechirvan Barzani went to Baghdad to meet the coordination framework

According to Kurdpress, Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani traveled to Baghdad on Monday, May 4, 2026 to hold several important meetings with Iraqi political parties.

Sepi Media wrote: He will first meet with the coordination framework, then he will meet with Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and Ali al-Zaidi, the prime minister responsible for the formation of the Iraqi government. Also, the program of meeting with age groups is also on his agenda.

This trip takes place in a situation where the efforts to form a new Iraqi cabinet have intensified. According to political sources, in these meetings, the mechanism of government formation and the distribution of ministerial posts are discussed and exchanged.

Meanwhile, pressure has increased to speed up the process of forming the cabinet; Because some members of the parliament are going to Hajj and they are trying to complete the cabinet before the end of the legal deadline and vote it in the parliament.